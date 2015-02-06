Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for February 7 in Azerbaijan announced. The National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources told Report that the variable cloudy, occasional gloomy and dry weather is expected for February in Baku and Absheron peninsula. The fog and drizzle are likely to be at night and in the morning in some places. South-east wind will be replaced with north wind towards the evening.

The air temperature will be +3+5°C at night and +9+14°C in the noon. In Azerbaijani regions, the dry weather is expected for tomorrow. The fog is likely to be in some places at night and in the morning, the drizzle in eastern regions. South-east wind will blow and intersify occasionally in mountainous areas.

The air temperature will be +1+6°C at night, +12+17° in the daytime, 0-5°C at night and +8+13°C in the noon in mountains.