Weather forecast for February 6 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for February 5 in Azerbaijan announced. As the deputy director of the Bureau of hydrometeorological forecasting National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Gulshad Mamedova said to Report, tomorrow in Baku and Absheron peninsula cloudy weather in afternoon, sometimes drizzling rain forecasted. North-west wind in the second half of the day will weaken. The air temperature will be +3+5°C at night, +6+9°C in the daytime.

Precipitations are expected tomorrow in regions of Azerbaijan. The snow and sleet are likely to be in mountainous areas. In the afternoon the snow will gradually stop in western regions. In some places will be foggy, west wind will blow and intensify at night and in the morning. The air temperature will be -1+4°C at night, +7+12°C in the noon, in mountains -2-7°C at night, -1+4°C in the daytime.

He also noted that the warmer weather is expected in Azerbaijan from February 6.