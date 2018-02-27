Weather forecast for February 28 was announced

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for February 28 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on February 28, the weather will be changeable cloudy, intermittently rainless.in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Light fog and drizzle are expected in some places at night. Mild northern wind will blow.

Temperature will be 4-6 C at night and 7-9 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 763 mm mercury column, relative humidity will make 75-85% at night and 55-60% in daytime.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, the weak and moderate hesitation of meteorological factors on Absheron peninsula on February 28 is particularly favorable to meteo-sensitive people.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. Dizzle and fog are predicted in some places at night and in the morning. Mild eastern wind will blow.

Temperature will be 1-6 C at night, 8-13 C in daytime, in mountains -3 C+2C at night and 3-8 C in daytime.