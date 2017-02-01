Weather forecast for February 2 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless tomorrow in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of theMinistry of Ecology and Natural Resources snow is expected in some places of the peninsula in the morning. Mild north-west wind will be replaced by south-west wind.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be -2-6 C at night, +1+4 C in daytime, in Baku -4-6 degrees of frost at night, +1+3 C in daytime. Roads will be icy.

The atmospheric pressure will be above the norm - 769 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 85-95%.

In Azerbaijan's regions, the weather will besnowy in some places but mainly dry in most regions. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be at -4-9 C at night, -2+3 C in daytime, in the mountains -15-20 C at night, -1-6 C in daytime.

The roads will be icy.