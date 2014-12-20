Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for December 21 in Azerbaijan was announced. The variable cloudy and occasionally gloomy, mainly dry weather is expected to be in Baku and Absheron peninsula, Report was told by the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. Foggy weather is forecasted in some areas in the morning. South wind will strengthen in the evening. The air temperature will be +5+7°C at night, +8+12°in the daytime.

Tomorrow,in the regions of Azerbaijan fog is forecasted in some areas at night and in the morning. South-west wind will blow and intensify in some areas.

The air temperature is expected to be +2+7˚C at night, +9+14˚C in the noon, -2+3˚C in mountainous areas at night, +7+12˚C in the noon.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, the contrasting fluctuation of atmospheric pressure from the second half of December 21 to the noon of December 23, replacing of occasionally intensified Gilavar wind with Khazry wind in the second part of December 23 will be unsuitable for weather-sensitive people.