Weather forecast for December 1 was announced

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron on December 1.

North-east wind will blow.

Temperature will be 3-6 C of heat on Absheron peninsula at night, 8-11 C in daytime, in Baku 3-5 C at night and 8-10 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will raise from 772 to 766 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night and 50-55 % during the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions on December 1. However, rain is expected in northern and eastern regions, sleet and snow in mountainous areas. Fog will be observed in some places. East wind will blow. Temperature will be 0-5 degrees of heat at night, 8-13 C in daytime. On the mountains, temperature will vary at 0-5 degrees of frost at night and 3-8 C in daytime.