Weather forecast for April 29 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for April 29 in Azerbaijan was announced. The National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said to Report that variable cloudy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on April 29. Fog is likely to be at night and in the evening in some places. North-west wind will blow and will be replaced by mild south wind in the noon. Air temperature will be +8+13°C at night and +15+20°C in the daytime and +22°C in some places .

On April 29, dry weather is forecasted in Azerbaijani regions. Fog is expected in some places. Drizzle is likely to be in western regions. East wind will blow. Air temperature will be +9+14°C at night and +19+24°C in the daytime and 26°C in some places; 3+8°C at night and +12+17°C in the noon and 20°C in some places.

According to medical meteorological forecasts, comfortable and favorable weather is expected in Absheron peninsula in the next two days.