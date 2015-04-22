Weather forecast for April 23 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for April 23 in Azerbaijan was announced. The National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said to Report that variable cloudy and occasionally gloomy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on April 22. Drizzle is likely to be in the morning in some places while rain towards night. Strong north-west wind will blow and becomes mild in the noon. Air temperature will be +5+8°C at night and +11+15°C in the daytime.

On April 22, rain is forecasted in Azerbaijani regions. West wind will blow and occasionally strengthen in some places. Air temperature will be +5+10°C at night and +14+19°C in the daytime; 0+5°C at night and +6+11°C in the noon in mountains.