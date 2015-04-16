Weather forecast for April 17 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for April 17 in Azerbaijan was declared. Deputy Director of the Hydro-meteorological Forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova said to Report that variable cloudy and gloomy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Fog and drizzle are expected in some places of the peninsula at night and in the morning. Mild south wind will blow. Air temperature will be +6+8°C at night and +14+18°C in the daytime.

Rain is forecasted for tomorrow in some places of Azerbaijani regions and will stop in the noon. Fog is likely to be in various places. West wind will blow and occasionally strengthen. Air temperature will be +5+10°C at night and +15+20°C in the daytime; 24°C in some places; 1+6°C at night and +9+14°C in the noon.

Over the next three days, comfort temperature conditions are suitable for weather-sensitive people in Absheron peninsula.