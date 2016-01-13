Weather deteriorates in Azerbaijan, temperature falls by 3-5 degrees

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ The weather will deteriorate in Azerbaijan, the temperature will fall by 3-5 degrees.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on January 15, the weather will be unstable in some places, rain, wet snow is predicted in mountainous areas, snow is expected.

West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will fall by 3-5 degrees in comparison with the previous days.