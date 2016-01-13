 Top
    Close photo mode

    Weather deteriorates in Azerbaijan, temperature falls by 3-5 degrees

    Sleet and snow predicted in some Azerbaijani regions

    Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ The weather will deteriorate in Azerbaijan, the temperature will fall by 3-5 degrees.

    Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on January 15, the weather will be unstable in some places, rain, wet snow is predicted in mountainous areas, snow is expected.

    West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

    The temperature will fall by 3-5 degrees in comparison with the previous days.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi