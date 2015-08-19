Weather condition to change dramatically in Azerbaijani territory, heavy rain expected

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ Hydro-meteorologists warned about the sharp change in weather condition and heavy rains in some places. Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said to Report that from the evening of August 20 to the afternoon of August 23, unstable weather condition is expected in the country, north-west wind will intensify in some places, lightning and occasional rain are forecasted. Heavy rain is likely to be in some places. The temperature will gradually fall by 5-8 degrees compared to previous days.