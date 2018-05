Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR) has warned of a sharp change in weather conditions in the regions of Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry, on November 17-18, in some Azerbaijani regions strengthening of the west wind is predicted, rain is also expected. In some places will intense the rainfall, in the mountains sleet and snow is forecasted.