Unveiled latest situation in sliding zones of Baku city

Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ The latest situation on the sliding areas of Baku city was announced.

Chairman of the geological planning expedition of the National Geological Survey of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Rafig Hasanov told Report that no recent changes in the dynamics of Bayil landslide zone have been observed during the recent monitoring.

According to him, monitoring exercises are underway in the area: "The monitoring devices were installed in Baku sliding area. Dynamics of landslide is stable at present. No activity has been recorded there. The area is under our constant control", Hasanov noted.

He added that activity of Zali lake landslide located in Nubar settlement and Masazir settlement of Absheron district has activated. "The reason for activity is seasonal precipitation."