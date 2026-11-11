Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    TRT Haber: World leaders gathering in Antalya to discuss climate issues

    Ecology
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 09:07
    TRT Haber: World leaders gathering in Antalya to discuss climate issues

    On the third day of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in Türkiye, the Leaders' Summit begins, where key issues of global climate policy will be discussed, Report informs referring to TRT Haber.

    Heads of state and government from 102 countries, 300 ministers, as well as high-level delegations from 196 states will participate in the summit.

    The leaders' meeting will take place in the Anadolu Hall.

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Türkiye on a visit on November 10 to participate in the COP31 Leaders' Summit.

    COP31 Türkiye
    "TRT Haber": Dünya liderləri iqlim diplomatiyası üçün Antalyada bir araya gəlir
    TRT Haber: Мировые лидеры собираются в Анталье для обсуждения климатических вопросов
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