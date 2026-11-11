TRT Haber: World leaders gathering in Antalya to discuss climate issues

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On the third day of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in Türkiye, the Leaders' Summit begins, where key issues of global climate policy will be discussed, Report informs referring to TRT Haber.

Heads of state and government from 102 countries, 300 ministers, as well as high-level delegations from 196 states will participate in the summit.

The leaders' meeting will take place in the Anadolu Hall.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Türkiye on a visit on November 10 to participate in the COP31 Leaders' Summit.