16°C of heat predicted in Baku

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow weather is expected to be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow mist is predicted in some places of the capital and peninsula. Mild south wind will intensify occasionally.

Temperature is expected to be 4-6°C at night, 11-16°C in the daytime in Absheron, heat to 19°C in some places. 4-6°C at night, 14-16°C in the daytime is predicted in Baku.

On February 5, weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions, fog will be observed in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will occasionally intensify in some places.

Temperature will be 1-6°C at night, 12-17°C in the daytime as well as heat to 20°C in some places, 0-5 degrees of frost in the mountains, 5-8 degrees of frost in high mountainous areas, 7-12°C in the daytime. 15 degree of heat is predicted in some places.