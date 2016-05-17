Tomorrow the temperature will rise to 32 C

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless. Cloudiness will increase in the evening, rainfall is expected in some places of the peninsula at night.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on May 18 south-east wind will blow in the capital and on the Absheron peninsula.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 13-16 C at night, 23-28 C in the daytime, in Baku 14-16 C at night, 25-27 C in the daytime.

Tomorrow afternoon, the weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions at night and in the northern and western regions in the evening, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 14-19 C at night, 27-32 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 7-12 C at night, 17-22 C in the daytime.

According to medical-meteorological forecasts, meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula on May 18 will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.