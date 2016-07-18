 Top
    Temperature will reach 43 degrees in Azerbaijan

    On July 19, weather will be little cloudy and rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula

    Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow weather will be little cloudy and rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

    Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on July 19, south wind will blow in the capital and peninsula.

    Temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 22-27°C at night, 34-39° in the daytime , 24-26°C at night, 36-38° in the daytime in Baku.

    Atmospheric pressure will be lower than norm - 752 mm Hg. Relative humidity at 65-75% at night, 30-40% in the daytime.

    The weather will be rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. East wind will blow.

    Temperature will be 22-27°C at night, 37-40°C in the daytime, 43 degrees of heat in some places, 16-21°C at night, 28-33°C in the daytime in the mountains.

    Temperature of sea water at Absheron beaches, Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba - 21-22°C, as well as at Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan - 23-24°C and 25-26°C at Turkan, Hovsan, Shikh, Sahil.

