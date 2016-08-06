Tomorrow temperature will rise to 42°C in Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow the weather will be rainless in Baku and on Absheron peninsula.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on August 7, north-west wind will be replaced by south-east wind in the capital and peninsula in the daytime.

The temperature will be 22-25°C at night, 35-38°C in the daytime in Absheron peninsula, 23-25°C at night, 36-38°C in the daytime in Baku.

The weather will be rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. However, lightning and intermittent rain is expected in some northern and western regions at night and in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 20-25°C at night, 35-40°C in the daytime, 42°C in some places, 15-20°C at night, 27-32°C in the daytime in the mountains. The atmospheric pressure will be 757 mm Hg. The relative humidity will be 60-70°C at night, 25-40°C in the daytime.

Temperature of sea water at Absheron beaches, Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be 24-25°C, at Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan 25-26°C, at Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh 27-28°C.