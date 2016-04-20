Tomorrow temperature will reach 29 C in Azerbaijan

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be rainless during the day. Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources on April 20 in Baku and Absheron peninsula weather will be foggy in some places. Cloudiness will increase in the evening, south wind will blow and will be replaced with mild north-west wind

The temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be 10-14 at night, 19-24 in the daytime, in Baku 12-14 at night, 21-23 C in the daytime.

The weather will be rainless in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. Fog will be observed in the several areas in morning. However, in some northern and western regions lightning and rain expected in the evening. West wind will blow and intensify in afternoon.

The temperature will be 11-16 C at night, 24-29 C in the daytime, in the mountains 8-13 C at night, 16-21 C in the daytime.

On April 21 weather conditions are relatively favorable for weather-sensitive people.