Tomorrow temperature will up to 24 C in Azerbaijan

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 13, the weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of theMinistry of Ecology and Natural Resources, short-term rain is expected in some places of the peninsula.

South-west wind will blow and will be followed by north-west wind in the second half of the day.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 9-12 at night, 17-22 in the daytime, in Baku 10-12 degrees at night, 19-21 C in the daytime.

Rain will fall in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow, thunder will occur. It will be mainly rainless in most regions in the afternoon. It will be foggy in some places. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 8-13 C at night, 19-24 C in the daytime, in the mountains 2-6 C at night, 13-18 C in the daytime.