Tomorrow temperature will rise to 18 C in Azerbaijan

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 5, the weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, occasionally gloomy.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, short-term rain is expected in some places of the peninsula.

South wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 4-6 at night, 10-15 in the daytime, in Baku 4-6 degrees at night, 13-15 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions, at night and in the morning it will be foggy in some places. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 1-6 C at night, 13-18 C in the daytime, in the mountains 3-8 C at night, 7-12 C in the daytime.