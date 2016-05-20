Tomorrow temperature rises by 3 degrees in Azerbaijan

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 21, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, South wind will blow in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 10-15 C at night, 20-25 C in daytime, in Baku 13-15 C at night, 23-25 C in the daytime.

Lightning and rain is expected in some Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. Fog is predicted in some places in the morning. During the daytime the weather will be mainly dry.

The temperature will be 10-15 C at night, 22-27 C in the daytime, in the mountains 4-9 C at night and 12-17 C in the daytime.

On May 21-23 normal variation of meteorological factors and temperature conditions close to normal will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.