Tomorrow heavy rain predicted in Azerbaijan

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for October 27 in Azerbaijan announced.

Report was told in the Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on October 27 Baku and Absheron peninsula wiil be rainy, the rain is expected to be intense in some parts of the peninsula in the evening. North-west wind will blow and intensify occasionally.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 11-13 C at night, 13-16 degrees in the daytime, in Baku 11-13 degrees at night, 13-15 C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions the rain in some places is expected to be intense and powerful. East wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places.

The temperature will be 9-13 C at night, 13-17 C in the daytime, in the mountainous areas the temperature will be 3-8 C at night, 8-13 C in the daytime.