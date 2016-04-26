Tomorrow air temperature will rise to 30 C

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 27, the weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, mostly rainless weather is predicted.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, the morning will be foggy in some places. North-west wind will be replaced by south wind in the daytime.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 10-14 C at night, 20-24 C in the daytime, in some places of the peninsula 27 C, in Baku 11-13 C at night, 23-25 C in the daytime.

On April 27, the weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. However, in some northern and western regions in the evening, lightning and rain is expected. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 10-15 C at night, 25-30 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 7-12 C at night, 20-25 C in the daytime.