Tomorrow air temperature will rise to 29 C

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 26, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy and mostly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, in the capital and on the peninsula tomorrow morning will be foggy in some places. South wind will be replaced with north-west wind.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 10-13 C at night, 18-23 C in the daytime, in Baku 10-12 C at night, 20-22 C in the daytime.

On April 26, the weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be 8-13 C at night, 24-29 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 7-12 C at night, 18-23 C in the daytime.