Tomorrow air temperature will reach 35 degrees

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, mostly rainless, cloudiness will increase in the evening.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, south-east wind will blow in Baku and on the peninsula, will be followed by mild north-west wind in the evening.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 18-21 C at night, 28-33 C in the daytime, in Baku 18-20 C at night, 30-32 C in the daytime.

On June 16, in Azerbaijani regions, the weather will be mainly dry, but in some northern and western regions at night and in the evening lightning and rain are predicted. In some places, hail is expected. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 16-21 C at night, 30-35 C in the daytime, in the mountains 11-16 C at night, 20-25 C in the daytime.