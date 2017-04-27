Tomorrow air temperature will reach 25 C in Azerbaijan

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, in Baku and Absheron peninsula on April 28, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. Mild south-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 8-11 C at night, 17-22 C in daytime, in Baku 8-10 C at night, 20-22 C in daytime.

Higher than normal atmospheric pressure of 770 mm mercury column will be reduced to 767 mm of mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 40-50% in daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 7-12 C at night, 20-25 C in daytime, in mountains 0-5 C at night, 8-13 C in daytime.