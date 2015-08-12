 Top
    Close photo mode

    Tomorrow 37 degrees of heat predicted in Baku

    Rainless weather is expected tomorrow in Azerbaijan's regions

    Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ Sunny weather predicted tomorrow in Baku and  Absheron peninsula.

    As Report was told by the chief hydrologist of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Asif Verdiyev, the mild north-west wind will be replaced with east wind .

    The temperature in Absheron peninsula will be 23-26 at night, 33-38C in the daytime. In Baku 23-25 at night, 35-37 C in the daytime.

    Rainless weather is expected tomorrow in Azerbaijan's regions. Mild east wind will blow.

    The temperature will be 20-25C at night, 34-39C in the daytime, in the mountains 15-20C at night, 27-32 C in the daytime.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi