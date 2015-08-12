Tomorrow 37 degrees of heat predicted in Baku

Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ Sunny weather predicted tomorrow in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

As Report was told by the chief hydrologist of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Asif Verdiyev, the mild north-west wind will be replaced with east wind .

The temperature in Absheron peninsula will be 23-26 at night, 33-38C in the daytime. In Baku 23-25 at night, 35-37 C in the daytime.

Rainless weather is expected tomorrow in Azerbaijan's regions. Mild east wind will blow.

The temperature will be 20-25C at night, 34-39C in the daytime, in the mountains 15-20C at night, 27-32 C in the daytime.