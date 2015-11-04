19 degrees of heat predicted in Azerbaijani regions

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Weather will be rainless in Azerbaijani territory tomorrow.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on November 5, the weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, but sometimes gloomy. The morning will be foggy, rain is expected in some places of the peninsula. Mild south-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 6-10 at night, 14-17 C in daytime, in Baku 7-9 at night, 15-17 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. But in some places at night and in the morning fog is expected, drizzle will be in the eastern regions. West wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places.

The temperature will be 6-11 C at night, 14-19 C in the daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C at night, 10-15 C in the daytime.