The weather forecast in Azerbaijan on June 29 announced

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 29, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, it will be foggy in some places of the peninsula in the morning and drizzle is expected. South wind will be followed by north-west wind in the second half of the day.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 21-25 C at night, 30-35 C in the daytime, in Baku 22-24 C at night, 32-34 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. However, in some northern and western regions in the evening, lightning and rain is expected in the short term. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 20-24 C at night, 33-38 C in the daytime, in the mountains 14-19 C at night, 24-29 C in the daytime.

Temperature of sea water at Absheron beaches in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be 20-21 C, in Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan 22-23 C, in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikhov is expected to be 24-25 C.

Due to the medical-meteorological prognosis, next 2 days in Absheron peninsula in the daytime will be unfavorable for the people.