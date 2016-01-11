Weather to mild: temperature rises in Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced. Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on January 12 in Baku and Absheron peninsula weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless. Will be foggy in some places.

Mild north wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be, 2-5 degrees at night, 7-11 in the afternoon, in Baku 3-5 degrees at night, 9-11 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions, it will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be 1 + 4 degrees C at night, 9-14 C in the daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C at night, in the high mountainous areas 6-11 C of frost at night, 4-9 degrees of heat in the daytime.