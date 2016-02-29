Temperature in Azerbaijan to reach 17 degrees

Baku. 29 February. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources tomorrow, it is expected to be foggy in some places in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Mild north wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +5+8 at night, +9+14 C in the daytime, in Baku +6+8 C at night, +10+12 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions, at night and in the morning fog and drizzle in the evening is expected, the rain is predicted in some parts of the Greater Caucasus..

The temperature will be 5-10 C at night, 12-17 C in the daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C at night, 9-14 C in the daytime.