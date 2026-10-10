Temperatures in Azerbaijan to reach 25°C tomorrow

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Baku and the Absheron Peninsula are expected to see partly cloudy skies, with occasional overcast conditions and mostly dry weather tomorrow.

According to Report, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service, northwesterly winds will shift to southeasterly winds during the day.

Temperatures will range from 16°C to 19°C at night and 20°C to 24°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will stand at 766 mm of mercury. Relative humidity will be 70–75% at night and 50–55% during the day.

Mostly dry weather is expected across Azerbaijan's regions. Fog is forecast in some areas overnight and in the morning. Easterly winds will prevail.

Temperatures will range from 13°C to 17°C at night and 20°C to 25°C during the day. In mountainous areas, temperatures will range from 2°C to 7°C at night and 10°C to 15°C during the day.