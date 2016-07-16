Temperature will rise to 39 on Sunday

Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ On June 17, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless during the day.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow in the capital and on the peninsula mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 22-26 C at night, 32-37 C in the daytime, ain Baku 23-25 C at night, 34-36 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. But in the morning and in the evening in some areas of the Greater Caucasus, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 21-26 C at night, 34-39 C in the daytime, in the mountains 14-19 C at night, 23-28 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be 759 mm Hg. Relative humidity will stay at 65-75% at night, 40-50% in the afternoon.

Temperature of sea water at Absheron beaches, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba wiil be 20-21°C, in Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan - 22-23 C, in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikhov - 24-25 ° C.