Temperature will rise to 18 degrees tomorrow

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 4, the weather will be mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, the morning will be foggy in some places of the peninsula and the capital. South-west wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places.

The temperature in Absheron peninsula will be 4-6 C at night, 12-16 C in daytime, in Baku 4-6 at night, 13-15 C in the daytime.

On February 4, the weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions, at night and in the morning it will be foggy in some places. Mild south-west wind will blow and intensify in the mountainous areas.

The temperature will be 3-8 C at night, 13-18 C in the daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C of frost at night, 5-10 C of frost in the high mountainous areas, 7-12 C of heat in the daytime.