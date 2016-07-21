 Top
    Temperature will drop in Azerbaijan, rain and strong wind predicted - WARNING

    Heavy rain is expected in some areas

    Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Intensification of north-west, north wind is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on July 22-23. The temperature will gradually drop 3-6°C compared to previous days.

    Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources

    According to the information, weather will be unstable, lightning and intermittent rain is expected in the country from July 22 evening to July 27, starting from northern and western regions. Heavy rain predicted in some areas.

    West wind will occasionally intensify in some places on July 22-23. The temperature will gradually drop 5-8°C compared to previous days. The river water level is expected to rise.

