Temperature will drop 4-6 C in Azerbaijan - WARNING

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Air temperature will drop 4-6 degrees in Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on December 5. Fog and drizzle will be observed in some places at night and in the morning.

South wind will intensify in the daytime.

Temperature will be 5-8 degrees of heat on Absheron peninsula at night, 10-14 C in daytime, in Baku 6-8 C at night and 11-13 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will fall from 764 to 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 65-75%.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. Fog will be observed in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will intensify in some places. Temperature will be 2-7 degrees of heat at night, 9-13 C in daytime, on mountains 0-5 degrees of frost at night, 2-7 C degrees of heat in daytime.

Ministry warns, the weather will be unstable in the territory of Azerbaijan starting from December 6 evening till the morning of December 8. Intermittent rain and snow predicted in mountainous and foothill regions.

It will be intensive in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some areas.

Air temperature will fall by 4-6 C on December 7.