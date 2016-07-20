Temperature will be 39 C in Baku, 42 C in Azerbaijani regions

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ The weather will be sunny in Baku and Absheron peninsula on July 21.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, south-east wind blowing in the capital will be changed with the north-west wind.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 23-27 C at night, 34-38 C in daytime, in Baku 40 C in some places, 24-26 C at night, 37-39 C in the daytime.

On July 21, in Azerbaijani regions the weather will be mainly dry. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 22-27 C at night, 35-40 C in daytime, 42 C in some places, in mountains 16-21 C at night, 28-33 C in the daytime.

An atmospheric pressure of 754 mm mercury column will be reduced to 757 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 45-50% in the afternoon. Temperature of sea water at Absheron beaches, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah will be 23-24°C, in Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan - 24-25°C, in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh is expected to be 26-27°C.

According to medical-meteorological warnings, in Baku and Absheron peninsula on July 21 in the afternoon abnormally hot weather is unfavorable for most people. To stay under the scorching sun for a long time is not recommended.