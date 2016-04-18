Temperature to rise in Azerbaijan tomorrow

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, the weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, and will be mainly dry.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on April 19, in the capital and on the peninsula in the evening, intermittent rain is expected in some places. South wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 10-13 C at night, 18-23 C at night, in Baku 10-12 C at night, 20-22 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow, but in some mountainous and sub-mountainous regions at night, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 8-13 C at night, 20-25 C in the daytime, in the mountains 2-7 C at night, 13-18 C in the daytime.