Temperature to drop in Azerbaijan, rain predicted - WARNING

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow has been announced. Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on September 7 south-west wind in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be replaced by strong north-west wind in the second half of the day. Rainfall possible towards the evening in some areas.

The temperature will be 22-25 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 28-33 in the first half of the day 24 degrees at evening, 23-25 in Baku at night and 31-33 in the first half of the day and 24 degrees at evening.

Atmospheric pressure will raise from 753 mm Hg up to 762 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 65-75%.

Ministry warns that after a few days of hot weather the weather will become unstable in Baku and Absheron peninsula, strong north-western wind will blow, and occasionally rainfall expected in some places from September 7 daytime till September 8 morning.

The temperature will drop gradually by 4-7 degrees compared to previous days.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, from September 7 daytime till September 8 morning the weather will be unstable in the Absheron Peninsula, and the atmospheric pressure on background of strong winds is not acceptable for meteo-sensitive people.

In the regions of Azerbaijan, starting from the morning lightning and intermittent rain is expected in northern and eastern regions. It will be intensive in some places and hail predicted. West wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 20-25 degrees of heat at night, 33-38 in daytime, 13-18 on mountains at night, 22-27 in daytime.

Ministry warns that after a few days of hot weather the weather will become unstable, lightning, heavy rainfall are expected. In some places, it will be intensive, hail predicted. The western wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will drop gradually by 4-7 ° compared to previous days.

Water levels in rivers are likely to increase.