Temperature to drop 4-8 C, ecologists predict rain - WARNING

Bakı. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ The warning has been made in regard with worsening of the weather conditions in Azerbaijan.

Report was infrormed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on April 29, the north-western wind will blow in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Temperature will drop by 4-7 degrees in recent days.

Starting from the April 28 evening to the April 30 morning, the weather will be unstable in regions of Azerbaijan. The ecologists predict lightning, intermittent rain, downpour and hail. The western wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some places. Temperature will drop by 4-8 C. Water level in rivers may increase.