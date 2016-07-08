Temperature in Baku will be 29 C and 35 C in regions

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy on July 9.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, in the morning and evening rain is expected in some places of the peninsula. Strong north-west wind will blow.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 20-23 C at night and 26-29 C in the daytime, in Baku 20-22 C at night, 27-29 C in the daytime.

In some Azerbaijani regions, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. The rainfall will intensify occassionally. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 18-23 C at night, 30-35 C in the daytime, in the mountains 11-16 C at night, 17-22 C in the daytime.