    Temperature in Azerbaijan to fall 7-12 degrees - WARNING

    Intense precipitation predicted in some areas

    Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ After few days of warm weather, on April 22 in Baku and Absheron peninsula unstable weather conditions are expected, a strong north-west wind will blow.

    Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on April 21 in the capital and on the peninsula the temperature will fall by 7-12 degrees in comparison with previous days.

    On April 22, in the territory of the country expected unstable weather conditions, sometimes western wind will intensify, thunderstorms and rain are predicted. Intense precipitation predicted in some areas, in the mountains rain may turn into sleet.

