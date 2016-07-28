Temperature to fall down again, rainy weather will continue in Azerbaijan

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be cloudy, intermittent rain is expected.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, rainfall will be intensive in some places of the peninsula at night and in the morning. In the afternoon the weather will be cloudy.

North-west wind will blow and intensify occasionally.

Temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 20-23 C at night, 25-29 C in the daytime, in Baku 21-23 C at night, 26-28 C in the daytime.

In some regions of Azerbaijan, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. Rainfall will be intensive in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places. The temperature will be 17-22 C at night, 25-30 C in daytime, in the mountains 10-14 C at night, 16-21 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be 759 mm Hg. Relative humidity is expected to be 75-85%.

Temperature of sea water at Absheron beaches, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be 21-22 degrees, in Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan - 22-23 C, in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikhov -24-25 C.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, on July 31, meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.