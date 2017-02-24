Strong wind will blow in Azerbaijan- WARNING

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on February 25, the weather will be changeable cloudy and mainly rainless. Fog predicted in some places. Mild southwest wind will occasionally intensify.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +2+6° C at night, +10+15° C in the daytime, in Baku +4+6° C at night, +13+15° C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will fall from 767 mm to 759 mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-75 % at night, 50-55 % in the afternoon.

Ministry of Ecology warns that, strong north-west wind will blow in Baku and Absheron peninsula since the afternoon of February 26 till the morning of February 27.

According to medical-meteorological warning from February 26 to 27 contrasting short term fluctuation of meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula and strong north wind in the afternoon will be very unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +3+8° C at night, +14+19° C in daytime, in the mountains from -2° C of frost to +3° C at night and +5+10° C in daytime.

Ministry warns that windy weather will continue till morning of February 27. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.