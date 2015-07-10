Strong wind predicted in Baku on July 11

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for July 11 in Azerbaijan was announced. Chief hydrologist of the Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev said to Report that variable cloudy, dry and windy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on July 11. North-west wind will intensify in the morning and afternoon in some places of the peninsula. Air temperature will be +22+26°C at night and +29+34°C in the daytime.

Khazry wind that will blow on July 11, may be favorable for weather-sensitive people. However, an increase of relative humidity in air may be unfavorable for them on July 11 and 13.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected. However, lightning and short-term rain are expected at night and in the evening. West wind will blow and intensify in various places in the afternoon. Air temperature will be +21+26°C at night and +34+39°C in the daytime; +13+18°C at night and +23+28°C in the daytime in mountains.

In Absheron beaches, water temperature of the sea will be +24 +25°C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran and Bilgah while +25+26°C in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan and +26 +27°C in Turkan, Hovsan and Shikhov.