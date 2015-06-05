Strong wind blows in Absheron next two days, temperature falls

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for Saturday in Azerbaijan announced.

As the Chief hydrologist of Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev said to Report, variable cloudy, occasional gloomy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on June 6.

North-west wind will blow and intensify in the afternoon. Air temperature will be +20+22°C at night, and +28+30°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, lightning and short-term rain is also expected in some mountainous regions at evening and night. West wind will blow and intensify in various places. Air temperature will be +18+23°C at night and +31+36°C in the daytime; in mountains 10+15°C at night and +22+27°C in the noon.

According to medical-meteorological forecasts, on June 6-7, the drop in temperature is a positive factor in the background of a strong north wind.

Temperature of sea water at Absheron beaches: Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, +21+22°C, Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan +22+23°C, Turkan, Hovsan, Shikh, Sahil +23+24°C.