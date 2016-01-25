Azerbaijani regions snowy today, snow height reached 41 cm

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Actual weather forecast in Azerbaijan announced.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, at the morning of January 25 the weather in the country has changed dramatically, rain, sleet and snow observed.

The amount of precipitation in Lankaran-Astara zone reached 3-24 mm in the Greater Caucasus - 1-17 mm, the Lesser Caucasus - 5-6 mm in the central lowlands - 3-15 mm in Gazakh-Ganja area - 3 9 mm, the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic - 1-7 mm in Baku and Absheron peninsula - 1-6 mm.

The height of snow cover in mountainous areas has reached 12-41 cm, in the foothills - 1-9 cm.

The prevailing north-easterly wind sometimes intensified.