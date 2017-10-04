Snow depth reaches 20 cm in Lerik - ACTUAL WEATHER

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ Actual weather in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, unstable weather continued from October 3 daytime till 4 morning, intermittent and torrential rain was observed on some places, snow fell on high mountainous areas.

Amount of precipitation made 8-59 mm in Baku and Absheron peninsula, 22-91 in Lankaran-Astara zone, 4-20 in the Greater Caucasus, 3-18 in Central Lowland districts, 9-27 in the Lesser Caucasus, 2-9 in Gazakh-Ganja zone, 3-15 in Nakhchivan AR.

Snow depth made 13 in Khinalig, 3 in Leze, 10-20 cm in mountainous areas of Lerik district.