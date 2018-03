Snow cover in Shahdagh reaches 11 cm - ACTUAL WEATHER

© Report

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ According to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, as previously predicted, the rainfall was observed from December 24 till December 25 morning in some regions, mountainous areas were snowy, strong western wind blew.

Report was told in the ministry press service, amount of rainfall in Shahdagh was 20 mm, Aghdara (Ordubad) 15, Saribash, Khinalig, Giriz 14, Dashkasan 11, Shamakhi 10, Shahbuz 9, Ismayilli 7, Astara 6, Maraza, Lankaran 5, Khaltan, Altiagac, Agsu 4, Sabirabad, Guba, Nakhchivan 3, Gadabay, Goygol, Balakan, Gabala, Zagatala, Goychay, Kurdamir, Gazimammad, Lerik, Kishchay (Sheki) 2, Yardimli, Goytapa, Jafarkhan, Imishli, Tartar, Barda, Gusar, Khachmaz, Ganja, Sumgayit, Baku, Zabrat, Alat - 1 mm.

The height of the snow cover was 11 cm in Shahdagh, in Goygol - 5, Giriz - 4, Khinalig and Khaltan - 2, while in Gadabay - 1 cm.